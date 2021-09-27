Global Life Insurance Providers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global life insurance providers market is expected to decline from $1700.8 billion in 2019 to $1612.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $1728 billion in 2023.

The life insurance providers market consists of sale of life insurance policies. Life insurance providers enter into a legal contract with the insurance policy holder, where the insurer (life insurance provider) promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money in exchange for a premium, upon the death of an insured person. The life insurance providers are primarily engaged in the pooling of risk by underwriting insurance (that is, assuming the risk and assigning premiums) and annuities.

The life insurance providers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the life insurance providers market are Munich Re, AXA, Generali, Allianz, China Life Insurance Company Limited, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., Zurich Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Japan Post Holdings, Berkshire Hathaway, Metlife, Manulife Financial, CPIC, Chubb, AIG, Aviva, Marsh & McLennan, AON, Willis Group Holdings, Arthur J. Gallagher, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE, Lloyd’s.

The global life insurance providers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Variable Life Insurance, Equity Indexed Life Insurance, Accidental Death Insurance, Other Life Insurance.

2) By Application: Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels.

The life insurance providers market report describes and explains the global life insurance providers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The life insurance providers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global life insurance providers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global life insurance providers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

