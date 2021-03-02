Global LiDAR Market demand and main players by 2027: Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum and More
LiDAR market report is based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report also aids in prioritizing market goals and attain profitable business. This market study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. A large scale LiDAR report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.
LiDAR Market is estimated to reach USD 9479 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 24.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Competitive Analysis: Global LiDAR Market
Global LiDAR market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LiDAR market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Lidar market are Sick AG, Trimble Inc., Quantum Spatial, FARO Technologies, Inc., Beijing Beike Digital Medical Technology Co.,Ltd., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd.,Leica Geosystems AG, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH , Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Geokno India Pvt. Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc, AutonomouStuff, TriLumina, Tetravue, Inc., Skylum, Princeton Lightwave, Inc., Neptec Technologies Corp., among others.
Key Segmentation
By Component
- Laser Scanners
- Navigation & Positioning Systems
- Global Positioning Market (GPS)
- Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
- Photodetector Receivers
- Camera
- High-Precision Clock
- Others
By Product Type
- Aerial
- Ground-Based
- UAV
- Solid-State
By Service
- LiDAR Data Processing
- Data Acquisition
- Point Cloud Classification
- Visualization
- Aerial Surveying
- Asset Management
- GIS Service
- Ground-Based Surveying
- Mapping & Modeling
By Application
- Corridor MappingRoadways
- Railways
- Others
- Engineering
- Environment
- Forest Management
- Coastline Management
- Pollution Modeling
- Agriculture
- Wind Farm
- Precision Forestry
- ADAS & Driverless Cars
- Exploration
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Urban Planning
- Cartography
- Meteorology
- Police LiDAR
- Gaming
- Robotics
By Installation
- Airborne
- Topographic
- Bathymetric
- Ground-Based
- Mobile
- Static
By Range
- Short
- Medium
- Large
By Image Projection
- 2D
- 3D
By End User
- Defense and Aerospace
- Civil Engineering
- Archaeology
- Forestry And Agriculture
- Mining Industry
- Transportation
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Table of Content
LiDAR Market Research Report
Chapter 1 LiDAR Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 LiDAR Market Forecast
Key Developments in the Market:
• In April 2019, Velodyne Lidar, the leader in LiDAR solution provider in USA, entered into an affirmative agreement with Nikon Corporation, under which Sendai Nikon Corporation, a Nikon subsidiary, for a multifaceted business alliance, wherein it would manufacture and mass produce lidar for the autonomous and advanced safety global market With this, Velodyne would expand its business line and enhance its lead in the global LiDAR market
• August 2018 – Sick AG has developed a new and innovative series of high-precision light detection and ranging sensors, i.e. LMS1000 and MRS1000 infrared LIDAR sensors. With this invention, the company has raised the bar in high-precision and reliable distance sensing and ranging
Points Covered in The Report:
• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the LiDAR market.
• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.
• The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.
• The growth factors of the LiDAR market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
• The application areas of the LiDAR market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.
• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation