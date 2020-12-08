Global Lichen Nitidus Treatment Market Current Trends and Future Estimations (2020–2026)||The Richmond Light Company, Biogen, The Daavlin Company, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc

Global lichen nitidus treatment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of skin related diseases across the world which is the major factor driving the global market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global lichen nitidus treatment market are Lonza, AstraZeneca, Horizon Therapeutics plc, The Richmond Light Company, Biogen, The Daavlin Company, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Natus Medical Incorporated, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, National Biological Corp., Hubei Gedian Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ibis Medical, Sanofi, Farmabios SPA, Dr Batra’s, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER) and among others.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of the disease in both developed and developing countries is driving the market growth

There has been a surge in the geriatric population suffering from skin disease

There is an increase in the awareness among the people related to the disease

There are various advancements and investments done in the healthcare sector which is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

The various after-effects of the treatment is restricting the growth of the market

The high expenditure incurred on treatment act as the hindrance in the growth of the market

Market Segmentation:

By type, global Lichen Nitidus treatment market is segmented into topical and oral.

On the basis of diagnosis, global Lichen Nitidus treatment market is segmented into electrocardiogram, electrophysiological testing and others.

On the basis of end user the global Lichen Nitidus treatment market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics and others.

On the basis of geography, global Lichen Nitidus treatment market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Development in the Market:

In May 2019, AFYX Therapeutics presents framework for patient-reported oral lichen planus symptom severity measure at the 2019 American Academy Of Oral Medicine Annual Conference. AFYX Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering methods for the treatment of mucosal diseases. It has today announced findings from the development of a novel Oral Lichen Planus Symptom Severity Measure (OLPSSM) as a tool used to evaluate patients’ symptom on a daily basis

