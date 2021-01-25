Global Lice Treatment Market Insights And Competitive Scenario 2020-2027||Galderma., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ParaPRO LLC, Mylan N.V

Global lice treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the lice treatment market are Arbor Pharmaceuticals, ICB PHARMA, Merck & Co., Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Galderma., Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ParaPRO LLC, Mylan N.V., Encube Ethicals, Bayer AG, Sanofi, Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Alliance Pharmaceuticals, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

Global Lice Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Lice treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on type, the lice treatment market is segmented into pediculosis capitis, pediculosis corporis, pediculosis pubis and others

The treatment section for lice treatment market is categorized into ivermectin, spinosad, permethrin, pyrethrin and other

Route of administration segment for lice treatment market is categorized into oral and topical

On the basis of end-users, the lice treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the lice treatment market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

