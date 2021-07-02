Global Less Lethal Ammunition Industry Top Companies Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI

Factors such as the increasing demand for less lethal ammunition such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and smoke munitions across the world. The less lethal ammunition market is segmented into law enforcement, military, self-defense, and others. And the law enforcement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth will because rising trend of militarization of law enforcement agencies worldwide, along with increasing incidences of political disputes and civil unrest. The rubber bullets segment estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market in 2020. Due to an increase in protests and riots across the world, most countries prefer rubber bullets to bring situations under control.

North America expected to be the largest market for less lethal market during the forecast period. The market of North America is continuously upgrading the non-lethal weapons and munitions with the latest technologies which make North America largest market in the period. The US is the major country increasingly investing in less lethal ammunition and related technologies.

Key Market Players include The Safariland Group (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Federal Ammunition (US), Nonlethal Technologies (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Security Devices International, Inc.Â (US), Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (Canada), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Less Lethal Africa (South Africa), MAXAM Outdoors S.A. (Spain), and Sellier & Bellot (Czech Republic), among others).

