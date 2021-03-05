Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising population with risk factors for LGS, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as encephalitis and meningitis will further increase the risk of the development of LGS, initiatives taken by government and non-governmental organizations for raising awareness about this syndrome, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D and increasing healthcare expenditure are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Drug Market

By Mechanism of Action

Anti-Epileptics

Anticonvulsants

Others

By Drugs

Valproic Acid

Topiramate

Felbamate

Rufinamide

Lamotrigine

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Dietary Therapy

Surgery

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Sympazan (clobazam) for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients aged 2 years and older. Patients with LGS have difficulty in swallowing tablets or large volumes of oral suspension, because of physical limitations or compliance issues, Sympazan oral film is a cost effective treatment and will overcome difficulties in those patients who faces difficulty in swallowing tablets

In June 2018, GW Pharmaceuticals plc received the U.S FDA approval for Epidiolex (cannabidiol), oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age and older. This approval proves that properly evaluating the active ingredients contained in marijuana can lead to important medical therapies

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global Lennox-Gastaut syndrome drug market are Pfizer Inc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott, Eisai Co., Ltd, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Zogenix, H. Lundbeck A/S, Bausch Health, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, UCB Pharma Ltd, Sanofi, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd among others.

