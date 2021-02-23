Global Legionella Testing Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026||Oxford Biosystems Ltd; bioMérieux SA; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD

GLOBAL LEGIONELLA TESTING MARKET IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 393.42 MILLION BY 2026, REGISTERING A SUBSTANTIAL CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. THIS RISE IN MARKET VALUE CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO THE INCREASED USAGE OF AIR-CONDITIONING SYSTEMS AND HOT TUBS WHICH ARE A RESULT OF INCREASED DISPOSABLE INCOME CAUSING GREATER PREVALENCE OF LEGIONELLA DISORDERS.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global legionella testing market are ALBAGAIA LTD; Aquacert Ltd.; Oxford Biosystems Ltd; bioMérieux SA; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD; Pall Corporation; Phigenics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; The Water Treatment Products Company; Asahi Kasei Corporation; DTK Water; H2O Hygiene Ltd.; Water Treatment Products Ltd; Abbott; EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.; BIOTECON Diagnostics and R-Biopharm AG among others.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-legionella-testing-market
What Managed Legionella Testing Market Research Offers:
- Managed Legionella Testing Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports
- Managed Legionella Testing industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)
- Managed Legionella Testing market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
- Global Managed Legionella Testing industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities
- Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Legionella Testing market
- Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2018, Oxford Biosystems Ltd announced the launch of a new legionella testing equipment “BIOTECON microproof Legionella Quantification LyoKit” which is expected to provide accurate test results within just four hours instead of having to wait for days for conclusive results. The product was launched at the “Water Management Society (WMSoc)” conference and AGM held on 19th and 20th June, 2018 in Staffordshire, England
- In April 2018, Phigenics announced the launch of their innovative “Next Day Legionella PCR”, it is the most accurate and rapid legionella as well as total heterotrophic aerobic bacteria (THAB) test available. This test works on the PCR testing method and is an extension of the company’s leading “PVT Premium” product offerings
Segmentation: Global Legionella Testing Market
By Test Type
(Culture Methods, UAT, Serology, DFA Test, Nucleic Acid-Based Detection, PCR),
Testing Method
(Water Testing, IVD Testing),
Application
(Clinical Testing Methods, Environmental Testing Methods),
End-User
(Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-legionella-testing-market
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of legionella and pneumatic diseases worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growing advancements and innovations in the diagnostic testing especially for bacterial applications is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Growth of demand for more efficient rapid tests is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Complications associated with the approval process of the products for legionella tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the care and sensitive method of performing these tests is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Slow growth of the disposable income or lack of funds from the developing regions restricting the high adoption of the product
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Legionella Testing Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Legionella Testing Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Legionella Testing Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-legionella-testing-market
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com