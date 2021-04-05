Global Legal Proofreading Market to Reach $202.9 Mn by 2027: COVID Impact, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast

Evolve business intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “Global Legal Proofreading Market with COVID-19 impact, global and segmental analysis”. According to the report the global legal proofreading software market was valued at $70.14 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.74% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major factors for the Legal Proofreading Market growth include:

• Growing Legal services worldwide

• Technology Advancement in proofreading software

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the legal proofreading market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the legal proofreading market report also includes the following data points:

• COVID19 Impact on legal proofreading market size

• End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

• Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

• Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

• Opportunity in legal proofreading market

According to Lekha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “The pandemic has prompted law firms to begin using technology to improve their workflow, including e-discovery solutions, contract management, and AI tools such as proof-reading apps, among other things. This is expected to have a significant impact on the legal proofreading software industry.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major legal proofreading players holding high market share include Grammarly, Onelook, Google Docs, and Paper Rater. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The report’s aim is to provide a holistic market overview based on Product type and Enterprise Size.

Product Type

• Web-Based

• Cloud

Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the legal proofreading market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

• Grammarly

• Onelook

• Briefcatch

• Hemingway editor

• Google docs

• Intelligent editing ltd

• Literature & latte

• Litera corp

• Paper rater

• Wordy limited

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

• To define, describe, and forecast the legal proofreading market, in terms of value, segmented based on indication, type, technology, and geography

• To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

• To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the legal proofreading market

• To provide an overview of the value chain analysis about the legal proofreading industry

• To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment concerning individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall legal proofreading market

• To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Legal Proofreading market

• To profile key players in the legal proofreading market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

• To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global legal proofreading market

