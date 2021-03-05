Global Legal Marijuana Market To Account To USD 90.83 Billion By 2027 Growing At A CAGR Of 20.0% 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Legal Marijuana Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Legal marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 90.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Legal Marijuana Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the legal marijuana market is attaining a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as growth in the legalization of cannabis in numerous nations, effectiveness of marijuana for therapeutic objectives, growing adoption of medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic diseases, elimination of black market through the legalization of medical marijuana which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that legal marijuana market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Europe legal marijuana market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the legal marijuana market.

Scope of the Legal Marijuana Market

Legal marijuana market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the legal marijuana market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on type, the market is segmented into recreational marijuana, and medical marijuana. Based on application, the market is segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into buds, oils, tinctures, and others.

A naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from the cannabis plant is marijuana, also known as cannabis. For medicinal or recreational purposes, marijuana can be used. For medical reasons, it is used during chemotherapy to alleviate nausea and vomiting, as well as to relieve chronic pain, muscle spasms, and others.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the legal marijuana market report are VIVO Cannabis Inc., Dr. Hemp Me., QC Infusion, Hemp Production Services, Hudson Valley Hemp, LLC., Green Roads, Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, CBD Oil Europe, King CBD, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, CV Sciences, Inc., Pharmahemp d.o.o., Gaia Botanicals, LLC, Canazil, Kazmira, Spring Creek Labs, Cavendish Nutrition Fulfillment LLC, Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Research Methodology: Global Legal Marijuana Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

