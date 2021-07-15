Global Legal Analytics Market – Opportunity and Forecast,2021-2024

Technology is transforming the legal services industry. Legal analytics refers to managing process of obtaining knowledge from existing legal data to assist in-house legal teams and decision-makers on certain legal issues. This is achieved by legal strategy, forecasting, comparative legal costs, billing optimization, process development, resource management, and financial operations. Legal analytics consist of data mining from data contained in documents associated with case and docket entries. Legal analytics depends on advanced technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, so that they can structure, analyze, and obtain required information from raw data present in case dockets and documents. Legal analytics include statistical modelling and forecasting to disclose gainful information about management, case handling, and operations of legal departments. Legal analytics solutions help in evaluating all recordings, documents, and other related files of specific cases, old cases ,and patents similar to the one in order to reveal the intended knowledge.

Legal analytics is being progressively being adopted to help enhance effectiveness of legal activities across different industries. Moreover, several businesses are increasingly pursuing areas for development within their operations and are turning to technology to boost efficiencies and reduce costs, legal analytics can provide law firms with objective data to help them price their services more aggressively and remain competitive. Artificial intelligence (AI) companies continue to find ways of developing technologies that will manage laborious tasks in different industries for better speed and accuracy. In the legal profession, AI has found its way into supporting lawyers and clients. Rise in interest in applying AI in law is slowly transforming profession and closing in on the work of paralegals, legal researchers, and litigators. With rapid advancements, several companies have been developing algorithms, software to support, and revolutionize the legal world. In 2018, Ross Intelligence developed a software that uses natural language processing to analyze documents.

Though the legal analytics market is analyzed to grow at a substantial rate, lack of awareness about legal analytics in small and medium size law businesses hamper the growth. These firms are unfamiliar with legal analytics solutions as they follow traditional methodologies for efficient decision-making. Similarly, several organizations around the world are still adopting traditional method for storing and dealing with huge warehouses of data. In addition, various law school organizations are unaware about functioning and advantages of legal analytics solutions. Thus, lack of awareness is expected to restrain the legal analytics market during the forecast period.

Key benefits of the legal analytics market report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global legal analytics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global legal analytics market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

