Global Led Agricultural Grow Lights Market 2020 Outlook, current and upcoming Industry landscape Analysis 2028
Summary:
The advent of light emitting diode (LED) lighting has reborn the lighting business. Due to their energy efficient and long-life characteristics, LED lights have become not only the de facto replacement lamp for traditional incandescent bulbs, but have also opened up many new use cases. Their size has been a key consideration, and they are physically more robust than glass bulbs. They have found applications in the home due to ever increasing electricity bills. Many national government organizations have implemented consumer campaigns to phase out bulbs that consume too much power in order to speed up adoption of more energy efficient lighting. As LEDs have gained acceptance for consumer and industrial applications, so has their development advanced. The ability to optimize and manufacture LEDs to emit particular wavelengths of light has been a fairly recent innovation that has generated a lot of interest from the horticultural community.
Driver: Increasing demand for indoor farming in urban areas
Growing focus on infrastructural development and rising need to transform agricultural spaces into an abode for human living owing to the ever-growing population, especially in urban areas, has resulted in a scarcity of arable land, which, in turn, encourages growers across the world to adopt indoor farming technology. In this technique, plants are grown indoors by utilizing artificial light sources such as high-pressure sodium lamps (HPS), metal halide, and LED lamps.
Key Region:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Key Players:
Philips, Osram, GE, Illumitex, Everlight Electronics
Key Types:
Retrofit
New Installation
Key Applications:
- Indoor Farming
- Commercial Greenhouse
- Vertical Farming
- Turf and Landscaping
- Research
- Others
