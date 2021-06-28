Global Lecithin & Phospholipids Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2027

GMO concerns, and increasing awareness about health, the rising demand for naturally sourced ingredients, market development in Asia-Pacific segment.

Market Size – USD 1.09 billion in 2019 (Lecithin). USD 3.06 billion in 2019 (Phospholipids), Market Growth – CAGR of 6.5% (Lecithin). 6.9% (Phospholipids), Market Trend- Demand from food supplement manufacturers

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global lecithin market was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The global phospholipids market was valued at USD 3.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The Phospholipid and Lecithin market is growing due to their sources being easily obtained in the environment and due to the various end-use purposes that these ingredients have in multiple industries. Demand for naturally derived food supplements and nutraceuticals is expected to boost market growth. Determinants like the lack of awareness and also the higher cost of some varieties of the phospholipid and lecithin are restraining the expansion of this market.

In the phospholipids market, growing demand for nutraceuticals for major illnesses and the aging population is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers and the end-use industries to expand in this region. Japan and South Korea are projected to be the fastest-growing markets for phospholipids. India is also has a significant market for phospholipids, with a significant adoption rate for phospholipids-based nutritional and health supplements.

Companies considered and profiled in the market study

The market is dominated by key players such as Cargill (US), ADM (US), Stern-Wywiol Gruppe (Germany), DowDuPont (US), and Bunge (US). Other companies include Lipoid (Germany), Wilmar International (Singapore), Sonic Biochem Extractions (India), Avanti Lipids Polar (US), Lecico (Germany), VAV Life Sciences (India), Sodrugestvo (Luxembourg), Kewpie (Japan), Sojaprotein (Serbia), American Lecithin Company (US), Sime Darby Unimills, Lecital (Austria), and Lasenor Emul (Spain).

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Lecithin and Phospholipids market on the basis of application, source, type and region:

Segments covered in the report:

Based on source, the lecithin market has been segmented as follows:

Soy

Sunflower

Rapeseed

Egg

Others (corn and krill)

Based on type, the lecithin market has been segmented as follows:

Fluid

De-oiled

Modified

Based on application, the lecithin market has been segmented as follows:

Feed

Food Baked goods Confectionery products Convenience food Others (dairy, meat & fish, snacks, spreads & margarines, soups, gravies, and sauces)

Industrial

Health care

Based on source, the phospholipids market has been segmented as follows:

Soy

Egg

Others (milk and krill)

Based on application, the phospholipids market has been segmented as follows:

Nutrition & supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others (personal care products and cosmeceuticals)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Global Lecithin & Phospholipids market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

