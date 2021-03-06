Lecithin & Phospholipids Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the with Key Players 2024

Lecithin is the mixture of phospholipid and emulsifier, attained from the egg yolk, vegetables, and soybean. In addition, phospholipids are separated from the same source of base. Lecithin & phospholipids are widely applicable in nutrition & supplements pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. Mounting need for phospholipids in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries and the mounting need for alternative sources of lecithin are the major factors driving the growth of the lecithin & phospholipids market. The market has witnessed high demand for de-oiled lecithin due to nutritional benefits to consumers.

Market Segmentation

Lecithin Market Insight by Source

On the basis of source, the lecithin market is subdivided into soy, rapeseed, egg, sunflower and other sources. Among all sources, the sunflower segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to due to concerns about health problems associated to the ingesting of genetically modified products, extensive availability of sunflower in the European countries and stringent regulations. In addition, the soy segment accounted the largest share in the market due to the inexpensive extraction process, the upsurge in the cost of cocoa butter and adequate obtainability of soybean.

Lecithin Market Insight by Type

On the basis of type, the market is subdivided into fluid lecithin, modified and de-oiled lecithin. Among all types, de-oiled lecithin segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market due to the easiness of handling and provide nutritional benefits to consumers. Moreover, the de-oiled lecithin is used in dietary foods, convenience food, bakery products, and confectionery products driving the growth of the de-oiled lecithin segment.

In addition, the fluid lecithin segment accounted for the largest share in the market due to augmented need in industrial application and the mounting requirement for fluid lecithin from the feed industry in European countries.

Lecithin Market Insight by Application

On the basis of the application, the market is subdivided into feed, industrial, food, and healthcare. Among all applications, the feed segment accounted the largest share in the market due to mounting need for soy lecithin in the feed segment and shift in inclination to protein-rich diets in developing countries such as China. The food segment is further subdivided into baked goods, confectionery products, convenience foods, and others.

Phospholipids Market Insight by Source

On the basis of source, the market is subdivided into soy, egg and other sources. Among all sources, the soy segment accounted the largest share in the phospholipids market due to the augmented need for natural sources in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry.

Phospholipids Market Insight by Application

On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into nutrition & supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among all applications, the nutrition & supplements segment accounted for the largest share in the phospholipids market due to the constant upsurge in the per capita income and an upsurge in health alertness amongst consumers for natural ingredients.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the lecithin & phospholipids market are catering to the demand by investing in new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In March 2018, Cargill introduced de-oiled lecithin products to complete its product portfolio of GMO and non-GMO lecithin product. Cargill, Bunge, VAV Life Sciences, Sonic Biochem Extractions, ADM, Lipoid, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Dowdupont, and Lecico are the key players offering lecithin & phospholipids.

