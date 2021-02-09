Global Lead Frame Market was valued at US$ 3,653.9 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period

Lead frame are an integral part of IC packaging. Rise in usage of automotive integrated circuits (ICs) in automobile industry is driving the demand for lead frame resulting in increase in production of lead frame and proliferation in global lead frame market size. Lead frame are extensively used in engine control application, infotainment among others. Global rise in sale of automotive components along with increasing trend for built-in electronics in automobiles are increasing the demand for lead frame. For example in 2018 Japan based Electronics Company Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., established a lead frame manufacturing plant near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia which increased production of lead frame owing to rise in demand from automotive industries.

Rise in penetration of electronics in automotive sector is leading to an exponential growth of global automotive electronics market. Global electronics industry association SEMI, through its initiative “SMART Mobility” intends to connect the automotive electronics industry supply chain to maximize business opportunity in automotive electronics sector. Presently, the global automotive industry uses more than 10.0% of all semiconductor devices manufactured across the globe and the market share is anticipated to rise in future. Rise in automotive electronics is increasing the usage of automotive integrated circuits (ICs) in automobiles which subsequently is increasing the size of global lead frame market.

Lead frame are extensively used in various consumer electronics devices including smartphones. For example, Quad Flat Non-lead (QFN) type of lead frame are extensively used in smartphones and other consumer electronic devices. Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of QFN type of lead frame in the world. In the digital age, rise in internet penetration, introduction of 5G, rise of mobile commerce, increase in disposable income and change in lifestyle are anticipated to further increase the penetration and sale of smartphones across the world. Anticipated global rise in sale of smartphones will be a good opportunity for lead frame manufacturers across the globe.

Rise in population in emerging economies across the world including China, India among others are anticipated to increase the size of consumer electronics market in those economies. Rising consumer electronics market will increase the sale of consumer electronic chips/ ICs, thus subsequently driving the size of lead frame market across high growth economies of the world.

Global Lead Frame Market, Key Findings

In the global lead frame market, dual-layer lead frame type holds the major market share and is anticipated to hold its position during the forecast period. Moreover, dual-layer lead frame are also anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Stamping manufacturing is the prominent process in manufacturing lead frame across the globe. Lead frame manufactured through stamping process are extensively used in automotive industry leading to increase in market size of global lead frame market.

Asia Pacific is the largest lead frame market in the world followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific lead frame market is expected to grow fastest among regions during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global lead frame market are Dynacraft Industries Sdn. Bhd., Enomoto Co.,Ltd., LG Innotek, Mitsui High-tec, Inc., Ningbo Hualong Electronics Co.,Ltd., Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics Co., Ltd., Possehl Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Precision Micro Ltd., SDI Group, Inc., Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd., Stats ChipPAC Pte. Ltd, Veco B.V among others.

Global Lead Frame Market

By Type Single-Layer Dual-Layer Multi-Layer



By Manufacturing Process Stamping Etched



By Industry Verticals Consumer Electronics Industrial and Commercial Electronics Automotive Others

By Region North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France The U.K Germany Spain Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia The UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



