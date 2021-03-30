Global Laxative Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2027||Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, WOCKHARDT

Laxative market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of constipation worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the laxative market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Procter & Gamble, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, WOCKHARDT, Lannett Company Inc., and Fresenius Kabi AG among others.

Global Laxative Market Scope and Market Size

The laxative market is segmented on the basis of type, source, indication, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the laxative market is segmented into osmotic laxatives, stimulant laxatives, bulk laxatives and others

On the basis of source, the laxative market is segmented into herbal, semi synthetic and synthetic

On the basis of indication, the laxative market is segmented into constipation and others

On the basis of dosage form, the laxative market is segmented into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids & gels, suppositories and others

Route of administration segment of laxative market is segmented into oral, rectal and others

On the basis of end-users, the laxative market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the laxative market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Laxative Market Country Level Analysis

Global laxative is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, source, indication, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the laxative market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to high prevalence of gastric imbalance diseases and obesity. Europe is considered to be second largest market for laxative due to increasing awareness about gastric disease in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the laxative market due to high prevalence of obesity & constipation in populated countries and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in laxative Market

8 laxative Market, By Service

9 laxative Market, By Deployment Type

10 laxative Market, By Organization Size

11 laxative Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

