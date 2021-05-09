Global Lateral Flow Readers Market 2021 tremendous growth with top most key players Abcam, Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, DCN Diagnostics

Incorporating a patented image-analysis algorithm, our lateral flow test reader provides users with qualitative, semi-quantitative and quantitative results. Our rapid lateral flow test reader incorporates API software to easily integrate with all electronic health record systems.

Lateral Flow Readers use immunoassay technology using nitrocellulose membrane, coloured nanoparticles (or labels), and typically antibodies, to produce results.If the target is present, the immobilised conjugated antibodies and labels will bind to the target and continue to migrate along the test.

When a lateral flow immunoassay is run, the test sample is added to a sample application pad at the end of the strip. The sample then migrates to the conjugate release pad, where a detection particle (typically gold or latex) that has been conjugated to a biological component of the assay is held.

Immunochromatography (or lateral flow tests) combines separation of the sample molecules and reagents based on migration on a solid support by capillary flow. The identification and detection procedures are based on the antigen–antibody immune reaction.

Global Lateral Flow Readers Market Key players:-

Abcam

Bio-Rad

Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

DCN Diagnostics

Johnson and Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher

Perkinelmer

EMD Millipore

Segmentations of Global Lateral Flow Readers Market:-

By types:-

Digital and Mobile Readers

Benchtop Readers

By Applications:-

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Competitive information detailed in the Lateral Flow Readers market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Lateral Flow Readers market report.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Lateral Flow Readers Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Geography of Global Lateral Flow Readers Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Latin America

Global Lateral Flow Readers Market report provides a strong understanding of the current state of competition, major opportunities, regulations & strategies impacting the market. Report has been studied using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Thus, this analysis document can facilitate all the business players and also the readers having a keen interest within the development of this market.

