Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Future Scope Including Top Players –Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation

Lateral flow assay market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 6.79% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 10.72 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The market parameters of Lateral Flow Assay report are of immense use to analyse market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Key data and information used while forming this report has been gathered from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. This market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which deals with several market dynamics. Healthcare industry can achieve great benefits with Lateral Flow Assay market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and assist to make better decisions.

Access Sample Copy Of Lateral flow assay market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lateral-flow-assay-market

The major players covered in the lateral flow assay market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, bioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, ABINGDON HEALTH, Trinity Biotech Ireland, Lumos Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Cytodiagnostics Inc. among other domestic and global players.

New Lateral Flow Assay Market Development

In April 2018, Beckman Coulter, Inc. announced the launch of 6-acetylmorphine and buprenorphine assays in their product portfolio that will help in quick and convenient way to test heroin use and designed for usage in laboratories for qualitative analysis of buprenorphine in human urine.