Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027||bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Lateral flow assay market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 6.79% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 10.72 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The major players covered in the lateral flow assay market report are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD,

bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc.,

Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation,

ABINGDON HEALTH,

Trinity Biotech Ireland,

Lumos Diagnostics,

Merck KGaA, Cytodiagnostics Inc.

Lateral Flow Assay Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the lateral flow assay market is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to factors such as growing number of geriatric population, increasing occurrences of chronic disorders, surging usage of home based medical devices and rising demand of point of care testing equipment’s will boost the market growth.

Now the question is which are the other regions that lateral flow assay market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific lateral flow assay market and the market leaders targeting China, India and Japan to be their next revenue pockets for 2020. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the lateral flow assay market.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Lateral flow assay market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for lateral flow assay market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the lateral flow assay market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Segmentation:Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

Lateral Flow Assay Market By Product

(Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers),

Lateral Flow Assay Market By Technique

(Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays),

Lateral Flow Assay Market By Application

(Clinical/POC Testing,

Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing, Drug Development & Quality Testing),

Lateral Flow Assay Market By End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others),

Lateral Flow Assay Market By Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-Commerce),

Lateral Flow Assay Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Drivers:Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

High consumption rate for home-based lateral flow testing products and solutions which have been combined with the requirement of better form of point-of-care testing products, these factors are acting as the growth drivers for lateral flow assay market in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Surging volume of geriatric population which have resulted in a steady rise for infectious disease prevalence across the world are one of the most vital drivers for lateral flow assay market in the above-mentioned forecasted period.

Restraints:Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

Lack of preference from the consumers to shift from traditional method of diagnostic testing and adopting advanced methods, as well as the excise duty implementation of a significant volume on the trading of medical devices are expected to restrain the market growth in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

