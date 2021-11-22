Global Laser Weapon Systems Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global laser weapon systems market is expected to grow from $3.86 billion in 2020 to $4.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the laser weapon systems market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The laser weapon systems market is expected to reach $10.03 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23.1%.

The laser weapon systems market consists of sales of laser weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture directed-energy weapons based on lasers. The laser weapon system generates high-energy pulses that enable an impact on the target. This type of weapon works on the principle of light amplification through stimulated radiation emission (LASER).

The laser weapon systems market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the laser weapon systems market are Applied Technology Associates, Boeing, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kratos, Leidos, Leonardo SpA, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The global laser weapon systems market is segmented –

1) By Product: Laser Designator, LIDAR, 3D Laser Scanning, Laser Range Finder, Ring Laser Gyro, Laser Altimeter

2) By Technology: Solid State Laser, Chemical Laser, Free Electron Laser, Chemical Oxygen Iodine laser, Tactical High Energy Laser, Others

3) By Application: Air Based, Ground Based, Sea Based

The laser weapon systems market report describes and explains the global laser weapon systems market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The laser weapon systems report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global laser weapon systems market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global laser weapon systems market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

