Global Laser Technology Market Size Poised to Garner $11.5 billion By 2025

The global laser technology market estimated to be USD 11.5 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of laser technology across the globe are enhancing demand from healthcare industry and improved performance of lasers over traditional material processing techniques.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Based on type, the global laser technology market is categorized into solid, liquid, gas, and others. In 2019, the solid type lasers segment is expected to dominate the laser technology market. The segment’s high share is due to its benefits such as it helps in the stoppage of the wastage of materials in the active medium and manufacture both continuous and pulsed output at a higher efficiency than He-Ne and argon lasers by about 2% to 3%.

Insight by Revenue

On the basis of revenue, the laser technology market is categorized into laser revenue and system revenue. In 2020, the system revenue segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to be fastest growing, over the study period. The property of these systems to carry out a wide range of functions expands their utility in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, medical, and automotive.

Challenges

High deployment cost and lack of personnel with required technical expertise is probably the greatest obstacle confronting laser technology producers.

Opportunities

– Rising use of lasers for optical communication

– Increase in adoption of laser technology in various industries for quality check

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue contributor in the laser technology market. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India, are experiencing increase in terms of adoption of laser technology products and solutions compared with other regions. Growing research and development investments, and increasing manufacturing and electronics industries are expected to accelerate the growth of the laser technology market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global laser technology market include NeoPhotonics Corporation, Applied Laser Technology, Inc., Haas Laser Technologies, Inc., JENOPTIK AG, Lumentum Operations LLC, Laser Technology, Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A., BYSTRONIC, MKS Instruments, LUMIBIRD, TRUMPF, IPG Photonics Corporation, Epilog Laser, and eurolaser GmbH.

Forecast Parameters

– Identifying variables and establishing market impact.

– Establishing market trends regionally.

– Analyzing opportunities and market penetration rates by understanding product commercialization, regional expansion.

– Analyzing demand and supply trends and changes in industry dynamics to establish future growth.

– Analyzing sustainability strategies adhered by market participants in an attempt to determine future course of the market.

– Analyzing historical market trends and super-imposing them on the current and future variables to determine year-on-year trend.

– Understanding adoption, development, distribution and regulatory framework.

Data Validation

– Estimated and forecasted data was validated through industry experts.

– Apart from industry experts, data triangulation methods were used for validation.

– Bottom up and top down approach has been used for estimation and forecast of market data, whereas top down approach was used for validation.

– Demand as well as supply side surveys were conducted in order to understand the industry dynamics and data validation.

