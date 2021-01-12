Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market 2021 Biggest Innovation To Boost Global Growth||Molecular Machines & Industries(Germany), Danaher (U.S.) , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), ZEISS International(Germany)

Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 101.3611 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 251.14 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, hospitals and research and development.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Laser Capture Microdissection market are Molecular Machines & Industries(Germany), Danaher (U.S.) , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), ZEISS International(Germany) , DENOVA Sciences Pte Ltd. (Singapore.), Indivumed GmbH(Germany), AvanSci Bio (US), Avant Diagnostics, Inc.(US), Ocimum Biosolutions (India), 3DHISTECH Ltd.( Hungary), Biocompare (Canada)., BioTechniques(UK), MIA Cellavie Inc. (Canada), CaresBio Laboratory LLC (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(US), genedrive plc (UK), Promega Corporation(US), VitroVivo Biotech(India) and Precision MicroFab LLC (US) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, published a report on gene expression In this Report researcher highlights that Classifying gene-expression patterns and their relationship to genetic variants is a very important way to determine proximate genetic mechanisms arising from GWAS.

In June 2016, researcher in Ghent University published a report onlaser capture microscope-based single-cell-type proteomics tool for studying proteomes of individual cell layers of plant roots.

Segmentation: Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market

By Product

(Consumables, Reagents and Media, Assay kits, Other consumables, Instruments, Software and Services),

System type

(Ultraviolet lcm, Infrared lcm, Ultraviolet and Infrared lcm, Immunofluorescence lcm),

Application

(research and development, molecular biology, cell biology, forensic science, diagnostics, other applications),

End user

(Academic and Government Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS)),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rise in applications in pharmaceuticals, hospitals and research and development institutes

High demand for technological advanced LCM

Contamination-free technique for obtaining subpopulations of tissue cells under direct microscopic visualization this helps to isolates specific cells.

There Is continues increased in healthcare expenditure this shows that people are more attentive towards their health.

Market Restraints

This required high manufacturing and maintenance cost of equipment and accessories which required more cash out flow.

RNA degradation is a regulated cellular biochemical process that involves depolymerization of RNA macromolecules, which affects the RNA content of cells and regulates gene expression.

Need of skilled professionals

Key Insights in the report:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

