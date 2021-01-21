Global Laryngoscopes Market With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Laryngoscopes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This Global Laryngoscopes Market report is structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. And not to mention, the report is amazingly characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this report. What is more, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate market research report.

Global laryngoscopes market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Laryngoscopes Market By Type (Flexible, Rigid), Visualization System (Video Laryngoscopes, Fiber Laryngoscopes), Accessories (Handles, Blades, Fibre Bundles, Shell and Caps, Sets & Kits, Cytology Brush, Bulbs, Battery holders, Bags, Others), Application (Diagnostic, Surgical), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centres, Surgical Centres, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Laryngoscopes Market

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Welch Allyn, Ambu A/S., HOYA Corporation, Stryker, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, Medtronic, Salter Labs, Smiths Medical among Others.

Laryngoscopy is used in the visualization and examination of larynx. A laryngoscope is a device which is composed of blades, light source and handle. The fiber optic light source is used in illumination and visualization of the internal laryngeal inlet under direct vision or line of sight facilitating the placement of a tracheal tube beyond the vocal cords. The laryngoscopy procedure is categorized into two forms such as direct laryngoscopy and indirect laryngoscopy. In direct laryngoscopy, the laryngoscopes blades are used for the direct visualization of the patient’s tracheal opening and glottic opening by the laryngoscopist. The laryngoscope blade consists of 3 components such as a spatula, flange and tip. The spatula passes through the surface of tongue, flange used for displacing the tongue and tip used for lifting the epiglottis directly or indirectly. The direct laryngoscopy is a standard technique for the tracheal intubation whereas in the indirect laryngoscopy patients are not required for the direct visualization of the vocal cord.

Product Launch:

In October 2018, Olympus Corporationhas introduced the OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes. The OER-Mini for ENT endoscopes is a table top endoscopic reprocessor which is specifically designed to eliminate the manual steps of reprocessing endoscopes through high level disinfecting in order to improve reprocessing efficiency. It helped Olympus to provide simpler and faster treatment option for patients and have a strong market presence.

In October 2017, Ambu A/S has launched aScope 4 and vivasight. The product launch will help Ambu A/S. in the expansion of its endoscopy business.

In December 2016, BD Launched advanced prefillable syringe for higher volume injection of biologics. This will help to reduce the number of necessary injections. Company will be benefited with this product launch as it will enhance the company’s product portfolio.

Market Trends:

Global laryngoscopes market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the type, visualization system, application, accessories and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into rigid and flexible. In 2019, flexible segment is projected to lead with the shares and growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of visualization system, the market is segmented into video laryngoscopes and fiber laryngoscopes. Video laryngoscopes is further segmented into channeled video laryngoscopes and un-channeled video laryngoscopes based on the types. In 2019, video laryngoscopes segment is projected to lead with the shares. However, fiber laryngoscopes segment is growing with the highest CAGR in theforecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic and surgical. In 2019, diagnostic segment is projected to lead with the shares and will attain the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of ccessories, the market is segmented into handles, blades, fibre bundles, shell and caps, sets & kits, cytology brush, bulbs, battery holders, bags and others. Handles are further segmented into conventional handles, fiber optic handles, LED handles. Based on types, blades are further divided into reusable blades and disposable blades. In 2019, handles segment is projected to lead with the shares. However, blades segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, surgical centers and others. In 2019, hospitals segment is projected to lead with the shares and will attain the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

