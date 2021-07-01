Global Laryngoscopes Market Set for Rapid Growth in the Forecast Period 2020–2026||HOYA Corporation, Stryker, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, Medtronic, Salter Labs, Smiths Medical

Global Laryngoscopes market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Endoscopy Devices industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2026. The winning Laryngoscopes report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global laryngoscopes market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Welch Allyn, Ambu A/S., HOYA Corporation, Stryker, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, Medtronic, Salter Labs, Smiths Medical among Others.

Market Trends:

Global laryngoscopes market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the type, visualization system, application, accessories and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into rigid and flexible. In 2019, flexible segment is projected to lead with the shares and growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of visualization system, the market is segmented into video laryngoscopes and fiber laryngoscopes. Video laryngoscopes is further segmented into channeled video laryngoscopes and un-channeled video laryngoscopes based on the types. In 2019, video laryngoscopes segment is projected to lead with the shares. However, fiber laryngoscopes segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostic and surgical. In 2019, diagnostic segment is projected to lead with the shares and will attain the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of accessories, the market is segmented into handles, blades, fibre bundles, shell and caps, sets & kits, cytology brush, bulbs, battery holders, bags and others. Handles are further segmented into conventional handles, fiber optic handles, LED handles. Based on types, blades are further divided into reusable blades and disposable blades. In 2019, handles segment is projected to lead with the shares. However, blades segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory centers, surgical centers and others. In 2019, hospitals segment is projected to lead with the shares and will attain the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

OPPORTUNITY:

GROWING POPULARITY OF VIDEO LARYNGOSCOPY:

Tracheal intubation is one of the life-saving procedures which helps in treating the problems associated with respiratory track or basically in airway management. Traditional direct laryngoscopy has less speed, and safety in performing the procedures. To overcome such problems, new products has been introduced with advancement and they are surface anaesthesia devices, endoscopic systems, attractive devices, high-frequency jet ventilation devices and video systems and many others.

Video laryngoscopy is found to be the most effective technology used for the management of difficult airway management. The device has enhanced the rate of success in the very first attempt in the operating rooms among different patients. Due to its ease of operation the devices is more popular and is used almost in intensive care unit (ICU), pre-hospital and emergency department.

Video laryngoscopy takes less time and has high speed in maintaining respiratory airway management. Video laryngoscopy is one of the new technology developed in recent time providing higher success rate of tracheal intubation.

In August 2017, according to the paper published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it has been found that the video laryngoscope provides 50.0% faster treatment in comparison to standard laryngoscope

