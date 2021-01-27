Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 on Sales, Trends, Business Opportunities 2021-2028

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. Research report offers the solutions that empower to arrive at smart, fast and precise decisions for the business so that it grows and surpasses their goals. Unique domain expertise, extensive international experience, and customized processes turn this report into the best one which offers scalable, cost-effective, & high-quality support to clients within deadlines. The report helps in identifying potential target market segments for the business. Experts involved in creating this report possess high quality conceptualization, strategic thinking, and execution and interpretation skills. Quality is the main motive kept into view while preparing an influential Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market document and it is achieved with a skilled & a very dedicated working team.

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market By Product type (Laparoscopes, Energy Devices, Insufflators, Suction/Irrigation Systems, Closure Devices, Hand Instruments, Access Devices, Laparoscopic Scissors, Laparoscopic Hooks, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global laparoscopic instruments market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Laparoscopic surgery is a technique performed through small incisions rather than the larger incisions through the abdominal wall. Based on the nature of specific surgical procedures, the laparoscopic entry is performed using an open (Hasson technique) or closed technique (Veress needle, optical access). Laparoscopic surgeries find its application in various gastrointestinal surgical procedure and other general surgical techniques with technological developments in the field. According to the American Cancer Society’s estimate, in 2019, the number of colon cancer cases will be 101,420 and the number of rectal cancer cases will be 44,180 in the U.S.

Competitive Analysis: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented based on products, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, laparoscopic scissors, laparoscopic hooks and accessories. Laparoscopes are sub-segmented into video laparoscopes and fiber optic laparoscopes. Laparoscopes are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In December 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of LTF-S300-10-3D which is an ENDOEYE FLEX 3D videoscope used in surgical endoscope along with VISERA ELITE II in Europe, Japan and different parts of Asia. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gynaecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, pediatric surgery and others. Gynaecological surgery is growing at the highest CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In November 2018, Cook collaborated with Taewoong Medical to distribute a selection of Taewoong’s stents in the U.S. for expanding patient treatment options. This strategy would help the company to enhance its customer base and deliver innovative products.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics. Hospitals are growing at the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2019, CONMED Corporation acquired Buffalo Filter LLC from the Filtration Group. This strategy would help the company to enhance its product portfolio by including smoke evacuators, smoke evacuation pencils and laparoscopic solutions.



Product Launch:

Surgical Innovations announced the launch of port access system known as YelloPort Elite. This strategy would help in expanding the portfolio of the company.

In October 2018, Stryker completed the acquisition of Invuity Inc. (U.S.). This strategy would help in delivering improved visualization for several clinical applications including women’s health procedures and general surgery. This would help in enhancing the customer base of the company.

In January 2018, GRENA LTD. announced a new articulating endoscopic clip applier known as OMNIFinger. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In 2018, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH launched Viron X platform for the HDR 4K imaging. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

In 2017, Smith & Nephew announced the launch of a new 400 insufflator for its use in laparoscopic surgery with added patient benefits. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2017, Ethicon launched PROXISURE, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device which is designed for improving precision in minimally-invasive surgeries. This helped in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In May 2017, Ethicon announced the U.S. launch of New ECHELON FLEX GST System which helps in delivering benefits of the precision stapling performance for colorectal and thoracic procedures. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In July 2017, Mediflex Surgical Products introduced the SafePass suture grasper device for maximizing surgical efficiency and patient safety. This strategy would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In March 2017, Ethicon launched ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer which helped in establishing next generation of the advanced bipolar devices. This helped the company in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

In December 2016, Mediflex Surgical Products launched a patented FlexGuard Retractor Blade Cushion for increasing the patient safety against the injuries caused due to surgical retractor blades. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In November 2016, Mediflex Surgical Products announced the expansion of Cutting Edge laparoscopic instrument line. This strategy would help in the expansion of the product portfolio and also would help in generating more revenue.

In November 2016, Mediflex Surgical Products released the Bookler Endoscopic FlexArm Plus System. The product would help in providing extreme versatility as a surgical positioning and holding device. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In 2015, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH launched Viron HD-3 (3CMOS) endoscopic camera with the high dynamic range and buttonless CCU along with preselected MIS programs, communication with Maxer610 LED-light source and app control. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

In 2012, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH launched a new generation LED light source for reducing the dependability on the xenon light source. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

Research Methodology: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

