Global Lactose Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global lactose market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2020 to $1.20 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The change in the growth trend of the lactose market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The lactose market is expected to reach $1.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The lactose market consists of sales of lactose products by entities (organization, sole-traders, and partnership) that consists of disaccharide of glucose and galactose units. Lactose is a sugar present in milk and is found in all kinds of dairy products made from milk such as ice cream and yogurt. It is found in milk in amounts ranging from 2-8%. Lactose is used in a large number of foodstuffs and in the pharmaceutical industry.

The lactose market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the lactose market are Kerry Group, Saputo Inc., Lactalis Ingredients, Leprino Foods Company, Glanbia Plc, Lactose India Limited, Davisco Foods International Inc., DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG, Royal FrieslandCampina, FrieslandCampina, Armor Proteines, Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Milei GmbH, Fonterra Co-operative Group, and Agropur Cooperative.

The global lactose market is segmented –

1) By Form: Powder, Granule

2) By Purity: Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, Refined-Edible Grade Lactose

3) By Color: Yellow, Pale-Yellow To White, White

4) By End-Use: Food And Beverages, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Others

The lactose market report describes and explains the global lactose market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The lactose report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global lactose market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global lactose market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

