Global Lactose Free Food Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global lactose free food market is expected grow from $11.43 billion in 2020 to $12.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The lactose-free food market consists of sales of lactose-free food and related services. Lactose is a sugar found in milk and food with ingredients including milk and whey. Lactose-free food is used as an alternative for dairy-free food items. Lactose-free dairy products contain an enzyme called lactase that helps in breaking down milk sugar galactose to avoid stomach problems such as abdominal cramping, gas, diarrhoea, and bloating in people with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free food items include soya yogurts and cheeses, oat milk, rice milk, coconut-based yogurts and cheeses, carob bars, and food with “dairy-free” and “suitable for vegan” sings.

The lactose free food market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the lactose free food market are Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung (OMIRA), Parmalat, Valio, Alpro, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Daiya Foods, Edlong Dairy Technologies, Dean Foods, Emmi, Fonterra, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, General Mills, Green Valley Organics, HP Hood, Land O Lakes, Murray Goulburn, TINE Laktosefri, WhiteWave Foods.

The global lactose free food market is segmented –

1) By Type: Lactose-Free Products, Lactose-Reduced Products

2) By Application: Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice-Cream, Non-Diary Products, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others

4) By Source: Rice, Almond, Soy, Hemp Milks, Coconut

5) By Technology: Chromatographic Separation, Acid Hydrolysis, Membrane Reactor

The lactose free food market report describes and explains the global lactose free food market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The lactose free food report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global lactose free food market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global lactose free food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

