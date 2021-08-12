Global Laboratory Mixer Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global laboratory mixer market is expected to grow from $1.37 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the laboratory mixer market is mainly due to the growing demand for laboratory equipment including mixers in the forecast period. The market is expected to reach $1.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%

The laboratory mixer market consists of sales of laboratory mixers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laboratory mixers. Laboratory mixers are instruments that aid in the formation of a homogeneous mixture from one or more ingredients. A blade in a laboratory mixer is immersed in the sample mixture to mix or mechanically stir it.

The laboratory mixer market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the laboratory mixer market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Cole-Parmer, Silverson, Avantor, Corning, IKA Works, Remi Group, Heidolph Instruments, Labstac, SaintyCo, Ratek Instruments, Nickel-Electro, Admix, VMI, Charles Ross & Son Company, and Shakti Pharmatech.

The global laboratory mixer market is segmented –

1) By Product: Shakers, Magnetic Stirrers, Vortex Mixers, Conical Mixers, Overhead Stirrers, Accessories

2) By Platform: Digital Devices, Analog Devices

3) By Operability: Gyratory Movement, Linear Movement, Rocking Or Tilting Movement, Orbital Movement

4) By End-User: Research Laboratories And Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Others

The laboratory mixer market report describes and explains the global laboratory mixer market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The laboratory mixer report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global laboratory mixer market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global laboratory mixer market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

