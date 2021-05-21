Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmentation, Key Competitors & 2020-2027

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 7.8%.

Laboratory informatics is the application of information technology which is associated to data management tools, software, and platform of instruments. By using laboratory informatics scientific data that can be processed, captured, and interpreted for immediate use. Also, it is used to manage, storing, and sharing for supportive research and development activities.

Laboratory information system (LIS) is software based system which is used to manage all type of clinical laboratory operations. Laboratory information system (LIS) manages everything including order entry, result in entry, specimen processing, patient check in, and patient demographics to final report dispatch reducing the human negligence to nearly zero.

Increase in government support and initiative is the major driving factor which is expected to drive the global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements will have the positive impact on global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer is expected to propel the growth of global laboratory information system (LIS) market. In other hand, adoption of laboratory information system (LIS) to improve lab efficiency is expected to fuel the global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth.

However, high maintenance and service cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding laboratory information system (LIS) is expected to hinder the global laboratory information system (LIS) market growth.

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Segmentation

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market is segmented into device type such as Clinical Laboratory Information System (LIS), and Anatomical Laboratory Information System (LIS), by components such as Services, and Software, by delivery mode such as On-premise, Remotely- Hosted, and Cloud Based, Further, Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market is segmented into End User such as Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Blood Banks, and Others.

Also, Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacifica, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Key Competitors

Various key competitors discussed in this repot such as Orchard Software Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information System , Inc, Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc, Compugroup Medical AG, SCC Soft Computer, Epic System Corporation, and Comp Pro Med, Inc.

