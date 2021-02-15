Global Laboratory Informatics Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories. (US), Waters (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Laboratory Informatics research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Laboratory Informatics report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global Laboratory Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.26 billion to an estimated value of USD 5.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the development of integrated lab informatics.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the f laboratory informatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories. (US), Waters (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), IDBS (UK), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Autoscribe Informatics (UK), Arxspan LLC (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), RURO Inc. (US), Kinematik (Ireland), LabLynx, Inc. (US), and LABWORKS (US) Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(US), Scientific Repair (US) and Bargal Analytical Instruments( Israel).

Market Drivers

There is rise in need for laboratory automation this is working as market driver.

There is an increase in demand of biobanks/biorepositories and academic research institutes this is working as market driver.

Market Restraints

Lack of integration standards is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

There is lack of trained professionals in laboratory information which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Key Pointers Covered in the Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that Thermo Fisher’s acquired Gatan, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper. Both parties continue to work cooperatively with the CMA through the review process

In October 2018 Abbott Informatics announced that launched of STARLIMS Solution which serves the life sciences industry. Abbott Informatics (AI) provides leading Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) solutions that have served customers around the world for more than 30 years. This will expand Abbott Portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Laboratory Informatics Market

By Product Type Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Laboratory Execution Systems (LES) Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

By Deployment On-Premise Cloud-Based Remotely Hosted

By Component Software Services

By Industry Life Science Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Bio Banking Contract Service Organizations (CRO) Petrochemical Chemicals Food & Beverages Environmental Testing Forensics Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Laboratory Informatics market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Laboratory Informatics market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Laboratory Informatics market along with the market drivers and restrains.

