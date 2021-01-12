Global laboratory equipment Industry, Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Demand, Opportunities, Value, Business, Forecast 2020-2028

The report specifically highlights the market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

The report is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Laboratory Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Lab Instruments

Equipment

Supplies

Other

By Application:

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Laboratory Equipment market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

School laboratory

Industrial laboratory

Others

By Region:

North America(U.S., Canada)

· Europe(U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

· Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

· Middle East & Africa

Key features of this report are:

It provides valuable insights into the Global Laboratory Equipment Market.

Provides information for the years 2021-2026. Important factors related to the market are mentioned.

Technological advancements, government regulations, and recent developments are highlighted.

Advertising and marketing strategies, market trends, and analysis are studied in this report.

Growth analysis and predictions until the year 2026.

Statistical analysis of the key players in the market is highlighted.

Extensively researched market overview.

Laboratory equipment services offer different kinds of apparatus and equipment that are essential for the research & study in the biological and pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, laboratory equipment services have their usage in industrial services and commercial industries. Increasing research in biological and pharmaceutical sector, the global laboratory equipment services market is predicted to touch new heights of development in the years to come.

The global Laboratory Equipment Services Market is segmented into its equipment, service types, service provider, service contract, and end-user. By the service types, the market is segmented into calibration, repair & maintenance, validation, and other services. By equipment, the laboratory equipment services market is divided into support equipment, general equipment, analytical equipment, specialty equipment, and others. Based on service contract, laboratory equipment services market is divided into standardized and customized. By service provider, the laboratory equipment services market is divided into third-party service agencies, original equipment manufacturers, and others. By end-user, the laboratory equipment services market is divided as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical & diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, and others.

Laboratory Equipment Services Companies:

The major players included in the global laboratory equipment services market forecast are,

Waters Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation Agilent Technologies Merck Millipore, LP Hettich Instruments Pace Analytical Services, Inc. Eppendorf AG Mindray Medical International Limited others.

