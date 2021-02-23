Global Label-Free Detection Market Research Overview, Future Growth, Industry Trends, Share and Top Players-AMETEK, Inc, HORIBA, Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Attana, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc
Label-Free Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.68 billion by 2026
Label-Free Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing innovations in the label-free detection technologies.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the label-free detection market are General Electric, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., AMETEK, Inc, HORIBA, Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Attana, New England Biolabs, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Zymo Research, Abcam plc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., TA Instruments and others.
Segmentation: Global Label-Free Detection Market
By Product
(Instruments, Consumables),
Technology
(Surface Plasmon Resonance, Bio-Layer Interferometry, Isothermal Titration Calorimetry, Differential Scanning Calorimetry),
Application
(Binding Kinetics, Binding Thermodynamics, Endogenous Receptor Detection, Hit Confirmation, Lead Generation),
End-User
(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users),
Geography
(North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers
- Growth in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
- Significant expenditure on research and development by biopharma companies
- Rising pharmaceutical outsourcing
- Increasing life science research activities in emerging markets act as driver to the market
Market Restraints
- High cost of instruments will act as restraints to the market
- Issues in sensitivity and throughput will also act as a restraint to the market
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Label-Free Detection Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Label-Free Detection Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Label-Free Detection Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation announced that they will sale SU3800 and the oversized SU3900 scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) that have advanced functionalities for automated measurement and wide-angle camera navigation.
- In Feb 2019, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and Asia Clean Capital Limited announced that they both collaborated in distributed solar power project for development of Japanese enterprises operation in the China market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global label-free detection market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
