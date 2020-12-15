Global Lab Supplies Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Lab Supplies Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. The Global Lab Supplies Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

Global lab supplies market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent rise of online purchasing trend of lab supplies and equipments, along with the need for developing effective therapeutics for chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Lab Supplies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc., VWR International, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, WATERS, Merck & Co., Inc., Danaher, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Eppendorf AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hettich Instruments, John Barron_Reagecon, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Camlab Ltd, Bellco Glass, Eurofins Scientific, Medline Scientific Limited, DWK Life Sciences, VITLAB GmbH, Crystalgen, Inc., SKS Science Products, Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Elkay Laboratory Products, Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.

Global Lab Supplies Market By Equipment (General Equipment, Support Equipment, Specialty Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Others), End-User (Academic Institutes, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Lab Supplies Market

Lab supplies are equipments, consumables devices and machines that are utilized in research, diagnostic and manufacturing applications of various chemicals, drugs and pharmaceutical therapeutics. These supplies also include safety equipments and apparels so that no side effects are experienced by the individuals conducting the research activities.

Market Drivers

Availability of supplier information and the brand history from verified sources online is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the number of testing organizations, along with growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market growth

Rise in the levels of applications of these equipments in educational & research institutes, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of complying with certain regulations associated with the different regions of the world are factors restraining the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing because of the costs associated with the raw material

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.

In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.

