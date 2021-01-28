Global Lab Supplies Market Business Development Strategies and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026||Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp

Global lab supplies market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent rise of online purchasing trend of lab supplies and equipments, along with the need for developing effective therapeutics for chronic diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc.; VWR International, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Eppendorf AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Hettich Instruments; John Barron_Reagecon; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Camlab Ltd; Bellco Glass; Eurofins Scientific; Medline Scientific Limited; DWK Life Sciences; VITLAB GmbH; Crystalgen, Inc.; SKS Science Products; Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Elkay Laboratory Products; Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.

Market Drivers

Availability of supplier information and the brand history from verified sources online is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the number of testing organizations, along with growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market growth

Rise in the levels of applications of these equipments in educational & research institutes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of complying with certain regulations associated with the different regions of the world are factors restraining the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing because of the costs associated with the raw material

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.

In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.

Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Lab Supplies market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Lab Supplies Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Lab Supplies market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Lab Supplies across Global.

Segmentation: Global Lab Supplies Market

By Equipment

General Equipment

Support Equipment

Specialty Equipment

Analytical Equipment

Others

By End-User

Academic Institutes

Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



