Global Lab Accessories Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players:Brooks Automation, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., IWAKI CO., LTD

Global Lab Accessories Market (2020-2026)

Global lab accessories market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 800.87 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increased demand of lab automation.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global lab accessories market are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BD, Biotix, Inc., Endress+Hauser Management AG, VISTALAB TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Brooks Automation, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., IWAKI CO., LTD., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co.KG, Qiagen N.V., HNP Mikrosysteme GmbH, Sapphire Engineering UK Ltd., Gilson Incorporated, CHARLES AUSTEN PUMPS among others.

Market Drivers

Rising preferences of lab accessories by the researchers and scientists for the R&D activities; this factor will act as a driver for the market

Increasing demand for lab automation is also responsible for driving the market

Favorable scenarios from several governments regarding grant of funds for procuring quality laboratory accessories is a factor which will expand the market

Rise in sophistication regarding use of specific equipment

Rapidly increasing disease outbreaks will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints

High costs required to set up procurement of laboratory accessories can act as a restraint for the market

Expensive research and development activities can also act a restraint for the market

Lack of preparation for technology development

Segmentation: Global Lab Accessories Market

By Type

Microplates Microplate Storage Racks Well Orienters Well Stands

Label Printers

Pipettes

Pumps

Reagent Reservoirs

Valves

Tubings

Wash Stations Muscle

By End-User

OEMS

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Private Laboratories

Academic Institutes and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Andrew Alliance unveiled ANDREW+, a modified version of ANDREW pipetting robot. The product is easy to use and would give efficiency, performance and repeatability to today’s biology laboratory experiments. Such new launches will help the company to grow in this market.

In May 2017, Avantor, who is a high-purity materials provider, bought laboratory consumables stalwart VWR. The company invested USD 6.4 billion for this acquisition. Such acquisition will help the company to penetrate more into the market in near future.

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Lab Accessories market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

