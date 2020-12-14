Global KSA Private K12 Education Market,Top key players : British International School of Jeddah,GEMS Education,International Schools Group (ISG)

Global KSA Private K12 Education Market Research Report 2020-2028

KSA Private K12 Education Market research report is the new statistical data source added by Lexis Business Insights.

After the implementation of the government’s Vision 2030 educational initiative, the private education sector of Saudi Arabia is expected to register a CAGR of 11%.

Overview:

The education sector is one of the most significant pillars of the Kingdom’s ‘Vision 2030’, through which it aims to achieve economic expansion and attain sustainable growth across the country. The Saudi Vision 2030 was formed and implemented in 2016, with the plan to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil, to diversify its economy, and to develop public service sectors, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. The aim was to increase the share of private education to 25%, by 2030. In order to achieve that, the government also allowed 100% foreign business ownership in 2017, to gradually ease the ownership restrictions on foreign firms, which were previously required to set up joint ventures with local partners. This will attract global private K-12 providers, while local initiatives will boost the role of private provision in Saudi Arabia’s education sector. The increasing demand for higher quality education has acted as a catalyst for the government to uplift the education sector. Since 2018, the government has been allotting a higher percentage of the budget to the education sector, in order to facilitate the environment for investment, for both national and international investors.

Top key players : British International School of Jeddah,GEMS Education,International Schools Group (ISG),Maarif For Education and Training,Kingdom Schools,SABIS Education Services,American International School,Ataa Educational Company

Global KSA Private K12 Education Market: Regional Segment Analysis

