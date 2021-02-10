Global Krill Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % and Reach USD 527 million by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Krill Oil Market is expected to reach USD 527.55 million by 2026 from USD 260.6 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.6 %, over the projection period. Krill oil is essentially an extract from tiny crustaceans found in the ocean water across the world. The vital factors contributing to the growth of the krill oil market are its growing demand in the pharmaceutical industry and its usage as dietary supplements in increasing applications. Krill Oil contains Omega 3 fatty acids which are considered essential for healthy development. It is widely used in infant food products and other pharmaceutical products due to its health benefits. Besides, increasing health concerns and awareness are also expected to induce the krill oil market.

It has been observed that the oil is as beneficial as other marine oils in terms of power, nutrients, and absorption. The oil consists of omega-3 fatty acids, which help in conditions of menopause, inflammation, joint and bone health, aging, and obesity. Krill oil comprises fats that help reduce swelling, maintain low cholesterol, and avoid blood clotting by making blood platelets less sticky. The health-related benefits offered by krill oil and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle are likely to drive the demand during the projection period.

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Omega-3 Products

Omega-3 products are essential dietary additions for obtaining fatty acids required by the human body for healthy growth and brain development. Infant food formula contains less omega-3 EPA/DHA in comparison to its requirement, so the request for supplemented products is expected to grow at a faster rate. Besides, the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids is vital to the food, pharmaceutical, and feed industries.

The omega-3 substances are gained from numerous sources, like fish oil, krill oil, and algal oil. Presently, an omega-3 fatty acid from fish oil is widely available whereas other sources such as fungi and algae are available but not as accepted in the market. Krill oil offers a substitute for Fish oil for Omega-3 and has tremendous growth potential.

The Growing Number of Cancer Patients

Krill oil is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which help destroy the cancer-causing cells and induce apoptosis. The increasing awareness regarding this benefit helps expand the krill oil market size by many folds. Besides, the consumers have become conscious of the diets and supplements that help reduce the susceptibility to the illness. As per Cancer Research UK, 17 million cases of cancer were registered in 2018, out of which 9.6 million cases resulted in deaths. The growing cancer cases, coupled with the measures to overcome this disease, are expected to contribute to this market significantly.

Impact of COVID-19 in industry

Due to COVID-19, the pharmaceutical industry and health supplements market has received a significant boost. The krill oil, containing Omega 3 fatty acids, is beneficial in various conditions and helps healthy development. Such awareness and its acceptance by consumers are expected to induce the demand for Krill Oil containing products.

Recent Developments

In January 2018, Aker BioMarine acquired Enzymotec’s krill oil business. The acquisition was a part of Frutarom’s merger plan as the company felt that the krill business is not fitting with Enzymotec’s core business goals. However, Aker BioMarine has envisioned positioning itself in the krill oil market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2018 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channels, By Region . Key Players Aker BioMarine, Rimfrost AS, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., NWC Naturals Inc., Daeduck FRD Inc., Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., Enzymotec Ltd., NutriGold Inc., Olympic Seafood AS (RIMFROST AS), RB LLC., and Aker BioMarine SA.and others.

By Product Type

Liquid

Tablet

By Application

Fortified Food & Beverages,

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Departmental Store

Pharmacy Store

Online Store

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Krill Oil Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Krill Oil into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Krill Oil Market based on the Type, Application and Region.

To examine competitive developments in products and applications within the Global Krill Oil Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, their strategic profiles, and market shares.

