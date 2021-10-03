Global Knitted Fabrics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The knitted fabrics market reached a value of nearly $55.8 billion in 2018, having grown at 2.1% since 2014.

The knitted fabrics market consists of the sales of knitted and crocheted fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture knitted and crocheted fabrics. Companies in the knitted fabrics industry are involved in knitting weft (i.e., circular) and warp (i.e., flat) fabrics, the finishing of fabric including encapsulation, moisture management, sueding and several other customized finishes which improve appearance, properties and serviceability; dyeing of fabric, manufacturing and finishing lace and lace goods. These companies may knit only, knit and finish, or knit, finish, and further fabricate fabric products (except apparels).

The knitted fabrics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the knitted fabrics market are Shenzhou International Holdings Limited, Toray Industries Inc., Pacific Textiles, Teejay Lanka, Fakir Group

The Knitted Fabrics market is segmented by type of material, end-user, construction type and by geography.

By Material Type- The Knitted Fabrics market can be segmented by type of material

a) Synthetic Fibres, Dyed

b) Pile Fabrics

c) Elastomeric Yarn

d) Cotton, Dyed

e) Synthetic Fibres, Printed

f) Artificial Fibres, Dyed

g) Lace

h) Others

By End-User – The Knitted Fabrics market can be segmented by end-user

a) Fashion & Clothing

b) Technical

c) Household

By Construction Type – The Knitted Fabrics market can be segmented by type of construction

a) Weft

b) Warp

The knitted fabrics market report describes and explains the global knitted fabrics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The knitted fabrics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global knitted fabrics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global knitted fabrics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

