Global Knee Replacement Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global knee replacement market accounted for 9.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.2 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%.

The report “Global Knee Replacement Market, By Product (Total Knee Replacement, Partial Knee Replacement, Kneecap Replacement, and Complex (or revision) Knee Replacement), By End Users (Hospitals, Orthopedic Centers, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In March 2018, Smith and Nephew announced commercial release of bi-cruciate retaining Journey II XR total knee arthroplasty across the U.S. and Japan. The product launch was aimed at capturing large customer base with innovative product offering.

In October 2018, Zimmer Biomet Holdings announced to collaborate with Apple to facilitate patient and surgeon connection during the knee and hip replacement procedures. The collaboration assisted in enhancing the customer base of Zimmer Biomet.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon product, the total knee replacement segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. TKR (total knee replacement) is the conventional technique and the only method of repairing a damaged knee. During a TKR, the surgeon eliminates the surface of the bones that have been broken by means of osteoarthritis or other reasons and replaces the knee with a synthetic implant this is selected to match the knee anatomy. According to the survey, more than 95% of the sufferers within the U.S. are happy with the final results of their total knee replacement surgical operation

Depending end users, the hospitals segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Majority of knee replacement surgeries are conducted in hospitals, due to the availability of advanced technologies and trained professionals in these healthcare settings. Additional provision and intensive care provided post-surgical procedures in hospital are expected to fuel the end-user segment of the market.

By region, North America dominates the market, due to the presence of significant market players and increase within the prevalence of individuals affected by degenerative diseases.

