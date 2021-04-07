Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Size to Grow Significantly | Key Driver and Growth Forecasts 2027
The ' Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market' study recently added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical.
Market Growth Drivers:
Knee osteoarthritis is disability which develops slowly and increases pain over the period. Numerous treatments are available of which one is Viscosupplementation in which a gel like fluid called hyaluronic acid is injected into the knee joint. The acid injected acts as a lubricant enabling bones to move smoothly over each other and as a shock absorber for joint loads. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe drives the market growth. As per Arthritis India, over 180 million people of India accounting to 15% of the population had Arthritis. As per Arthritis Society, as of 2019, about 20% of the Canadian population above 15 years of age have arthritis accounting for 1 in 5 people. And women are more likely to have arthritis as compared to men resulting in nearly 60% of the affected population being women. Further, the society forecasts this prevalence to increase over the coming decades. As per the projected data, about 24% of the Canadian population will have arthritis by 2040. Further increasing geriatric population and change in lifestyle augment the market growth.
Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Segmentation: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.
By Products:
Single Injection
Three Injection
Five Injection
Next Generation (Steroid Combination)
By End-user:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Orthopedic Clinics
Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
Key Players base of the industry:
Seikagaku Corporation (Zimmer Biomet Inc.)
Sanofi S. A.
Fidia
Farmaceutici S.p.A.
Anika Therapeutics Inc. (DePuy Synthes Inc.)
Biochimique SA
Allergan Inc.
Galderma
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Lifecore Biomedical
