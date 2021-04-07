Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Size to Grow Significantly | Key Driver and Growth Forecasts 2027

The ‘ Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market’ study recently added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

Knee osteoarthritis is disability which develops slowly and increases pain over the period. Numerous treatments are available of which one is Viscosupplementation in which a gel like fluid called hyaluronic acid is injected into the knee joint. The acid injected acts as a lubricant enabling bones to move smoothly over each other and as a shock absorber for joint loads. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe drives the market growth. As per Arthritis India, over 180 million people of India accounting to 15% of the population had Arthritis. As per Arthritis Society, as of 2019, about 20% of the Canadian population above 15 years of age have arthritis accounting for 1 in 5 people. And women are more likely to have arthritis as compared to men resulting in nearly 60% of the affected population being women. Further, the society forecasts this prevalence to increase over the coming decades. As per the projected data, about 24% of the Canadian population will have arthritis by 2040. Further increasing geriatric population and change in lifestyle augment the market growth.

Illuminating the regional spectrum of the Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market:

Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market Segmentation: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

By Products:

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

Next Generation (Steroid Combination)

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Key Players base of the industry:

Seikagaku Corporation (Zimmer Biomet Inc.)

Sanofi S. A.

Fidia

Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (DePuy Synthes Inc.)

Biochimique SA

Allergan Inc.

Galderma

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Lifecore Biomedical

