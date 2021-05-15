Global  KN95 and N95  Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global KN95 and N95 Market is valued at USD 6.32 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 88.18 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 42 % over the forecast period.

N95 and KN95 are disposable masks produced from synthetic polymers such as Polypropylene. These masks block about 95% of particles larger than 0.3microns. The variant N95 is manufactured as per US standards and the latter is manufactured as per Chinese standard. These masks are widely manufactured for their use in construction, healthcare and other industrial applications where people are exposed to dust and particles. Majority of countries around the world announced a ban on export of masks and significantly ramped up their production capacity of N95 and N95 masks due to COVID-19 pandemic. The industry witnessed substantial supply constraints and high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing price rise and hoarding of masks. Budding demand from the healthcare sector as well as the general public to save them from disease is projected to grow in future offering rewarding opportunities to the market.

This report analyses the global market for KN95 and N95 . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Major Players of the KN95 and N95 Market

3M Winner Medical The Gerson Company Shanghai Yuanqin Purification Technology Co Shanghai Dasheng Prestige Ameritech O&M Halyard Medline Industries, Inc Kimberly-clark Honeywell Hakugen DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co CM Mask Cardinal Health Ansell Others

Global KN95 and N95 Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global KN95 and N95 Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global KN95 and N95 Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Market Segmentation

By Type N95 Mask KN95 Mask

By Application Construction Manufacturing Healthcare



Global KN95 and N95 Mask Market Assessment By Type

Based on type of mask market is segmented into N95 Mask and KN95 Mask. N95 masks led the global market accounting more than 60 percent of revenue market share in 2019. The COVID 19 pandemic has boosted the demand for N95 which has brought drastic change in the industry from production of masks to supply to the consumer. KN95 masks which are produced in china are also becoming popular as there is shortage of N95 Masks.

Global KN95 and N95 Mask Market Assessment By Application

Application segment is divided into construction, manufacturing, healthcare and others. N95 masks are first line of defence against the disease for health care professionals and are also essential in preventing construction workers and manufacturing company workers from inhaling dangerous chemicals and dust on work places. Construction sector dominates the application accounting more than 30% of revenue share in 2019. Healthcare is the fastest growing segment in 2019. The growth was seen in the healthcare segment owing to overwhelming demand for masks from healthcare industry due to COVID pandemic.

Global KN95 and N95 Mask Market Assessment By Region

Asia Pacific led the global KN95 and N95 Mask Market. The growth in the region was attributed to the presence of majority of mask manufacturers, presence of low cost manufacturing and availability of raw materials. The region has several mask producing countries such as China, India, Taiwan. China is a major producer with more than 3000 mask manufacturers. The country has produced more than 1434.45 million units of masks in 2019 and is expected to produce 2170.51 million units by the end of 2020. North America is the second largest region in terms of revenue and sales of the N95 and KN95 masks. The growth in the region was mainly due to the rising number of coronavirus infected patients, demand for masks in general public.

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global KN95 and N95 Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global KN95 and N95 Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for KN95 and N95 Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global KN95 and N95 Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global KN95 and N95 Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global KN95 and N95 Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within KN95 and N95 Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

