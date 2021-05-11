Global Kid’s Furniture Market Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Global Kid’s Furniture Market

Kid’s furniture is designed and manufactured for children of varying age-groups. Also, it is designed to keep children comfortable at home, and some products are also designed for the children to interact/play with. Also, these are deployed in playhomes, hospitals, and residential schools. Use of this furniture helps children become more independent & build self-confidence, which is essential for overall development & growth of children.

The increase in spending on playhomes, nursery rooms & study room décor is a key driving factor which is expected to boost the global kid’s furniture market growth. Parents prefer keeping items such as toys, cloths, and books in one place for convenience. Also, the rise in demand for kids furniture due to increase in sizes of houses & children’s room. The growing popularity of theme-based interior décor, especially for kid’s rooms will positively influence the market growth.

Growing inclination of consumers towards adopting 3D furniture is anticipated to remain a key trend in the market. This trend is also expected to open up revenue opportunities for key players in the global kid’s furniture market. In addition, the increase in preference of consumers towards furniture with multi-functionality & more durable materials is expected to create growth opportunities for key players in the kids furniture market during this forecast period.

Challenges in designer furniture like “greenwashing” are misleading for customers who are looking for sustainable furniture. It is expected to limit the global kid’s furniture market growth during this forecast period. Hence, manufacturers should increase efforts to label their products on the basis of quality, and quantity. Manufacturers should also focus on developing smart furniture which ensures safety & is kid-friendly.

Regional Analysis

Among the regional markets, the European market continues to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue share contribution to the global kid’s furniture market. Traction of kid’s furniture in the region is expected to remain, robust, especially in countries such as Germany, U.K., Italy, and France throughout the forecast period. The market in APAC is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during this forecast period owing to the increase in demand for American- and English-styled kid’s furniture in various countries in the region.

Market Key Players

Some key operating players are discussed in this report such as Hooker Furniture, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bassett Furniture Industries, Lulu and Georgia, BABYLETTO, Blu Dot, Casa Kids, Circu, Crate and Barrel, Wayfair, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Beds, cots & cribs

Table & Chair

Cabinet, Dressers & Chests

Others

By Material

Wood

Polymer

Metal

By Application

Commercial

Household

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

