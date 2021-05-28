Global Kaolin Market: Insights, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend And Demand 2028 – Sedlecký kaolin a.s., KaMin LLC. / CADAM, Thiele Kaolin Company, EICL, Sibelco, BASF SE

Market Insights

Kaolin market is expected to reach an estimated market valuation of USD 11.69 billion by 2027 expanding at a growth rate of 8.92% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The global kaolin market analyses the growth of this market, which is being directly affected due to the growth of fiberglass and fiberglass composite products.

Major Market Players Covered in The Kaolin Market Are:

The major players covered in the report are Sedlecký kaolin a.s., KaMin LLC. / CADAM, Thiele Kaolin Company, EICL, Sibelco, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, Imerys, Lasselsberger, Quarzwerke GmbH, LB MINERALS, Ltd., I Minerals Inc, YANKUANG BEIHAI KAOLIN CO.,LTD, PT. Alter Abadi Tbk, Stephan Schmidt KG Active Minerals, Minotaur Exploration, KERAMOST, a.s., 20 Microns, Kaolin AD, Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd., Burgess Pigment Company among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Kaolin Market Scope and Segments

Global kaolin market is segmented of the basis of type, process and application. Each segment has been individually analysed and this insight is provided into terms of niche growth segments which can be used for determining your own core applications while helping you identify the difference as per your target market in a broader industry.

On the basis of type, the global kaolin market is segmented into synthetic and natural. This segmented analysis provides a clear view on the sourcing prices and usage ratios of raw materials determining the type/grade of kaolin being provided in the market.

Based on process, the kaolin market is segmented into water washed, structured, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, surface modified & unprocessed.

The kaolin market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for the global kaolin market are paper, ceramics & sanitary ware, paints & coatings, fiberglass, plastic, rubber, pharmaceuticals & medical, cosmetics and others. Paper segment has been further sub-segmented into standard coated fine papers, coated fine papers, low coat weight papers, art papers, coated ground wood papers and other papers. Ceramics & sanitary ware segment has been segmented into porcelain, whiteware and refractories. Paints & coatings segment is further categorized as architectural paints & coatings, industrial paints & coatings and specialty coatings. Plastic is sub-segmented as wire & cables and film & sheets. Rubber segment is also sub-segmented into conveyor belts, tires and footwear. Other applications of kaolin include sealants, adhesives and agriculture.

Based on regions, the Kaolin Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

