Global Joint Reconstruction Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $ 14,477.7 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $ 14,477.7 billion in 2020 to $ 20,893.7 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is expected to stabilize and reach $ 21,727.6 billion in 2030.

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market consists of sales of joint reconstruction devices and equipment and related services. Joint reconstruction devices and equipment are used in joint reconstruction procedures such as shoulder replacement, ankle replacement, digit replacement, hip replacement, elbow replacement, knee replacement, and elbow replacement.

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the joint reconstruction devices and equipment market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Globus Medical

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented by type, by application and by end user.

By Type-

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented by type into

a) Knee Reconstruction Devices

b) Hip Reconstruction Devices

c) Extremity Reconstruction Devices

By Application –

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented by application into

a) Arthrodesis

b) Arthroscopy

c) Joint Replacement Surgery

d) Osteotomy

e) Resurfacing Surgery

f) Small Joint Surgery

By End User–

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market is segmented by end user into

a) Hospitals

b) Orthopedic Clinics

c) Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The joint reconstruction devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The joint reconstruction devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global joint reconstruction devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

