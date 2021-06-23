Global Joint Disorders Market Study Offering Insights on Latest Advancements, Trends & Analysis from 2021 to 2028

Global Joint disorders Market By Type (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Spondylarthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Lupus, Gout, Bursitis, Others), Diagnosis (Physical Examination, X-ray, MRI, Ultrasound, Blood Test, DEXA Scan, Others), Treatment (Medication, Therapy, Surgery, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Joint Disorders Market

Joint disorders market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of joint disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market. The major players covered in the joint disorders market are Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Fresenius Kabi USA, Vintage Labs, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Samsung Bioepis., Merck & Co Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., among others.

Competitive Landscape and Joint Disorders Market Share Analysis

Joint disorders market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to joint disorders market.

Growing cases arthritis and other joint disorders drives the joint disorders market. Adaptation of unhealthy lifestyle, increased stress in daily life & malnutrition and family history with joint disorders also boost up the joint disorders market growth. However, increased prevalence rate of joint disorders, surge in geriatric population, and continuous advancement in technology for the diagnosis and treatment is driving the market. But, high cost for the joint surgeries and unpredictable responses of each patient of treating joint disorders may hamper the joint disorders market.

Joint disorders are the condition that involves infection, inflammation, congenital deformity, neoplasm, chronic repetitive injury and acute injury degeneration in body joints. Joint disorders may confine to one joint or may affect the other parts of skeleton. Joint disorders may occur at any age but studies showed that joint disorders are more prevalent in people aged between 40 to 65 years. Usually, female is at higher risk of developing joint disorders as compared to male. Symptoms of joint disorders are joint stiffness, fatigue, decreased range of motion, decreased joint function, and painful swelling among others.

This joint disorders market provides report details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Joint Disorders Market Scope and Market Size

Joint disorders market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the joint disorders market is segmented into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, spondylarthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus, gout, bursitis and others

On the basis of diagnosis, the joint disorders market is segmented into physical examination, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, blood test, DEXA scan and others

On the basis of treatment, the joint disorders market is segmented into medication, therapy, surgery and others. Medication segment further divided into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressive, analgesic, corticosteroids, biologic and others. Therapy segment is further bifurcated into physiotherapy, hydrotherapy and others. Surgery segment is sub-segmented joint replacement surgery.

Route of administration segment of joint disorders market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others

On the basis of end-users, the joint disorders market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the joint disorders market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Joint Disorders Market Country Level Analysis

Joint disorders market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the joint disorders market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts the largest market share due to high prevalence of joint disease, and technological advancements in early diagnosis of the disease. Europe is considered to be second largest market for joint disorders due to increasing awareness about arthritis and other joint related disorders in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the joint disorders market due to increased joint replacement surgeries and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Joint disorders market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

