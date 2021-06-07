Global Jet Mill Market Worth $185.7 Million in 2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the demand for jet mills especially during the first few quarters of 2020 owing to the halt in manufacturing activities, globally.

The jet mills industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period mainly owing to rise in demand from end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverages. Necessity for small sized chemicals and materials is growing rapidly, owing to advancements in pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Jet mill market type and end user industry: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027,” the global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 40.0% share of the jet mill market.

Jet Mill Market by Type (Spiral Jet Mill, Fluidized Bed Jet Mill, and Others), Capacity (Less Than 200 kg/h, 201 to 1000 kg/h, and More Than 1000 kg/h) and End User Industry (Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Minerals, and Others)

Jet milling is a primary particle size reduction process, which utilizes compressed, high pressure air to generate high velocity collision between material particles that reduces its size. Jet mills are often used in chemicals, polymers, ceramics, and other industries for grinding friable material, which has the tendency to break into smaller pieces. Average particle size obtained from jet mills can range between 1 and 10 micron.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the jet mill market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and the UK are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is expected to hinder growth of the jet mill market in 2020.

Key Players

The major players operating in the jet mill industry include Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG, Fluid Energy Processing and Equipment Company, Freund, Ltd., Hosokawa Micron Corporation, Kurimoto, Ltd., Promas Engineers Private Limited, Shandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd., The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc., Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd., Midas Microtech Engineering Private Limited.

