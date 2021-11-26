Global IVF Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global IVF services market is expected to grow from $12.92 billion in 2020 to $14.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.859 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The IVF services market consists of sales of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide these services. IVF is one of the more widely known types of assisted reproductive technology used to address infertility. IVF is a process of fertilization where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro (“in glass”). Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The ivf services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ivf services market are Ambroise Par Group, amedes MVZ Köln GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Biofertility Center, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit), Cloudnine Fertility, CHA Fertility Center, Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility, Klinika Bocian, Morpheus IVF, Manipal Fertility, Southern California Reproductive Center, Monash IVF.

The global IVF services market is segmented –

1) By Cycle Type: Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor), Donor Egg IVF Cycles

2) By Service Provider: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Clinical Research Institutes

3) By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals & Other Settings

The ivf services market report describes and explains the global ivf services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ivf services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ivf services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ivf services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

