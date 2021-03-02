Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth Estimates, Consumption, Size, Shares, Production, Sales & Opportunities – Croda, Oleon, Jarchem, Nissan Chemical America, SABIC

“

Competitive Research Report on Isostearyl Alcohol Market

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Isostearyl Alcohol market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Isostearyl Alcohol market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Isostearyl Alcohol market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Isostearyl Alcohol market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Isostearyl Alcohol market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Croda International Plc., Oleon (Avril Group), Jarchem Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical America Corporation, SABIC and more – all the leading players operating in the global Isostearyl Alcohol market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Isostearyl Alcohol market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Isostearyl Alcohol market.

Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Isostearyl alcohol is a fatty alcohol or specialty alcohol in its molecular structure which consists of 18 carbon. Isostearyl alcohol with chemical formula C18H38O is branched-chain alcohol. It is also known as isooctadecanol or isooctadecyl alcohol, and in most waxes and oil is insoluble in water and miscible. Isostearyl alcohol is widely used in the manufacture of various cosmetic and personal care products such as lotion, serum, and creams due to its excellent high viscosity property which helps to prevent crystal formation in personal care products. The global market for alcohol isostearyls is driven by increased demand for viscosity boosting and anti-aging agents. Isostearyl alcohol prevents the formation of crystals in personal care products and is expected to fuel the growth of the global isostearyl alcohol market over the forecast period as an ingredient in personal care products as well as cosmetics. Rising demand for personal care products for men is expected to fuel isostearyl alcohol market growth. According to the study of the Coherent Industry Insights, the global market for personal care ingredients was estimated at USD 17 billion in 2015 and is forecast to grow at CAGR by 5.4 per cent in 2015–21. The skincare category accounted for more than 50.0 percent of the global demand for personal care ingredients market in 2015. However, the production of natural ingredients for anti-aging skin care products, increased demand for multifunctional personal care ingredients and the availability of alternatives to isostearyl alcohol are some of the major restrain for the alcohol industry.

The regional analysis of global Isostearyl Alcohol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of increased demand for Isostearyl alcohols in the home & personal care industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as leading to a drastic increase in the region’s consumption of personal care and cosmetic products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Isostearyl Alcohol Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Croda International Plc.

Oleon (Avril Group)

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Nissan Chemical America Corporation

SABIC

KH Neochem Co. KG

Oxiteno

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Timur guan holdings

Cremer oleo GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End use :

Personal care

Cosmetics

By Application:

Emollient

Glossing agent

Solvent

Dispersing agent

Pigment binder

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Isostearyl Alcohol market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Isostearyl Alcohol market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Isostearyl Alcohol market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Isostearyl Alcohol market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Isostearyl Alcohol Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Isostearyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Isostearyl Alcohol Market, by End- Use , 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market Dynamics

3.1.Isostearyl Alcohol Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.1.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market, by End useMarket Snapshot

4.2.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market by end-use, Performance – Potential Analysis

4.3.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts by end-use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

4.4.Isostearyl Alcohol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

4.4.1. Personal care

4.4.2.Cosmetics

Chapter 5.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market, Application

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Isostearyl Alcohol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Emollient

5.4.2.Glossing agent

5.4.3.Solvent

5.4.4.Dispersing agent

5.4.5.Pigment binder

5.4.6.Others

Chapter 6.Global Isostearyl Alcohol Market, Regional Analysis

6.1.Isostearyl Alcohol Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2.North America Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.2.1.U.S. Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.2.1.1. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.1.2. End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2.Canada Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.3.Europe Isostearyl Alcohol Market Snapshot

6.3.1.U.K. Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.3.2.Germany Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.3.3.France Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.3.4.Spain Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.3.5.Italy Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.3.6.Rest of Europe Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.4.Asia-Pacific Isostearyl Alcohol Market Snapshot

6.4.1.China Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.4.2.India Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.4.3.Japan Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.4.4.Australia Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.4.5.South Korea Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.5.Latin America Isostearyl Alcohol Market Snapshot

6.5.1.Brazil Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.5.2.Mexico Isostearyl Alcohol Market

6.6.Rest of The World Isostearyl Alcohol Market

Chapter 7.Competitive Intelligence

7.1.Top Market Strategies

7.2.Company Profiles

7.2.1. Croda International Plc.

7.2.1.1.Key Information

7.2.1.2.Overview

7.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4.Product Summary

7.2.1.5.Recent Developments

7.2.2.Oleon (Avril Group)

7.2.3.Jarchem Industries Inc.

7.2.4.Nissan Chemical America Corporation

7.2.5.SABIC

7.2.6.KH Neochem Co. KG

7.2.7.Oxiteno

7.2.8.Ecogreen Oleochemicals

7.2.9.Timur guan holdings

7.2.10.Cremer oleo GmbH & Co. KG

Chapter 8.Research Process

8.1.Research Process

8.1.1.Data Mining

8.1.2.Analysis

8.1.3.Market Estimation

8.1.4.Validation

8.1.5.Publishing

8.2.Research Attributes

8.3.Research Assumption

