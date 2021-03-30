Global Isolation Beds Market Observing a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020–2025

The global isolation beds market is growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020-2025. Rapid explosion of COVID-19 disease globally is escalating the demand for isolation beds globally this has led to shortage of supply of these products and manufacturers are emphasizing their efforts towards enhancing its supply at a rapid pace. With the sudden spike in the patients suffering from COVID-19, many players in the industry are intensively focused on delivering isolation beds at a rapid pace. To meet such high demand, Stryker is currently manufacturing 10,000 isolation beds per week to cater demand from healthcare facilities.

Moreover, in March 2020, Hill-Rom extensively enhanced its production facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic. The company has taken measures to ensure enough supply of isolation beds to its customers. The production of its brands such as Progressa, Centrella, Hill-Rom, and Accella, among others will be doubled.

The critical segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025)

When segmented on the basis of usage, the global isolation beds market is categorized into critical, bariatric, medical, surgery, pediatric, and maternal. The critical segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid surge in COVID-19 patients. Moreover, medical surgery segment is expected to contribute largest revenue by 2025 as people all over the world, owing to the growing need of intensive care units and personal protective equipment from COVID-19 pandemic.

Geographically, Europe was the largest revenue contributor in the isolation beds market in 2019, due to the huge number of COVID-19 cases in the region. The demand for isolation beds has been exceeded by European Union in order to fight coronavirus. The demand of isolation beds from this region is 10 times more as compared to that what is available in stock. According to a report published by European Union, approximately 1,563,857 cases of COVID-19 till first week of April and total deaths registered in the region have been reported as 95,044.

Geographically, the global isolation beds market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Some of the key players operating in the global isolation beds market are Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Gentige AB), LINET Group, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Gendron, Inc., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg and Malvestio S.P.A.

Global Isolation Beds Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Manual

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Usage Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Critical

Bariatric

Medical Surgery

Pediatric

Maternal

End Use Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

General & Acute Care Hospitals

Multi-Specialty Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Isolation Beds Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Usage

By End Use

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Usage

By End Use

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Usage

By End Use

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Usage

By End Use

By Country – Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Iran, and Other Countries

