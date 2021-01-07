Global ISO Tank Container Market: In-Depth Market Research and Trends Analysis till 2030 | CIMC Container Holdings Co., Ltd., NT International, Welfit Oddy Industries Pty Ltd., etc.

The report “Global ISO Tank Container Market, By Type (<30 ft. and >30 ft.), By Application (Marine Transportation and Land Transportation), and By Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global ISO tank container market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. ISO tank containers is use for international trade to carry the bulk chemical, manufactured food & good, and petrochemical can be import and export, that improves the economy of country which is the major driving factor for the growth of global market. In addition, ISO tank container can carry 60% to 70% more liquids and bulk quantity of material than the drums and dry box container which is the propelling factor for the growth of target market. For instance, according to (ICCA)- Chemicals are fifth-largest component of the manufacturing sector’s total value added, next to machinery & equipment, high-tech goods, motor vehicles, and food products

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Praxair Inc., announced it will expand production capacity at its Neosho, Missouri air separation plant.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global ISO tank container market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global ISO tank container market is segmented into <30 ft. and >30 ft.

By application, the global ISO tank container market is categorized into marine transportation and land transportation.

By region, North America is the leading target market with 76.5% of market share in the year 2019. The United States is majorly driving the target market in North America owing to the high utilization of ISO Tank Containers in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global ISO Tank Container Market”, By Type (<30 ft. and >30 ft.), By Application (Marine Transportation and Land Transportation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global ISO tank container market includes CIMC Container Holdings Co., Ltd., NT International, Welfit Oddy Industries Pty Ltd., Singamas Container Holdings Limited company, CXIC Group Containers Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA Luxfer Group Ltd., Quantum Technologies Group, Inc., Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd., Praxair Technologies, Inc., and Faber Industries S.p.A