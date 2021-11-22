Global Iso Tank Container Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global ISO tank container market is expected to grow from $0.91 billion in 2020 to $0.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth of the ISO tank container market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ISO tank container market is expected to reach $1.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The ISO tank container market consists of sales of tank containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing intermodal ISO tank containers for transporting liquid products. The ISO tank container is designed and manufactured as per the guidelines defined by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). The ISO tank containers are suitable for different modes of transportation and can transport both hazardous and non-hazardous products.

The iso tank container market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the iso tank container market are China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd, Nantong Tank Container CO. Ltd., CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Singamas Container, Welfit Oddy, Danteco Industries BV, Bewellcn Shanghai, Chart Industries Inc., Corban Energy Group, Cryeng Group, Furuise, Intermodal Tank Transport., M1 Engineering, Quantum Technologies Group Inc., and Rootselaar Group.

The global ISO tank container market is segmented –

1) By Container Type: Dry Container, Thermal and Refrigerated Container, Tank Container, Open Top Container, Insulated Container, Flat Rack Container, Others

2) By Transport Mode: Road, Rail, Marine

3) By Application: Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Others

The iso tank container market report describes and explains the global iso tank container market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The iso tank container report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global iso tank container market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global iso tank container market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

